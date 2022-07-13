ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend multiple times during an argument at a hotel in Rock Hill early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the Extended Stay American around 1:17 a.m. on July 13 after a man entered the hotel’s lobby with stab wounds.

Officers said they found the 27-year-old man bleeding from his back. He reportedly told police he and his girlfriend were arguing when she stabbed him.

Authorities said there were three visible stab wounds.

Officers went to the hotel room the man was staying in and saw a large amount of blood on the bed. The officers also described the room to be in “disarray” with furniture knocked onto the floor.

A woman, Ashley Miller, was hiding in the closet, police said.

According to police, Miller said she and the man had been living together for around three years and had been arguing.

When Miller was asked about her boyfriend’s injuries, she allegedly told officers that she “blacked out” and that she “didn’t mean to hurt him,” police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery for his injury.

Miller, 27, of New Mexico, was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Police confirmed the knife was recovered at the scene.