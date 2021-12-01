Dillon County deputies make arrest after 2 North Carolina women found shot dead in car in Oct

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County deputies made an arrest after two North Carolina women were found shot dead in a car in October, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamir Covington, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, according to Hamilton.

According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the bodies of Michelle Chavis, 31, of Orrum, and Constance Sierra Kerns, 33, of Lumberton, were found in the car on Vanderhall Road shortly after midnight on Oct. 26.

Grimsley also identified Chavis as the driver and Kerns as a passenger in the car.

No other information about the case was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.