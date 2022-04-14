JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District attorney Ernie Lee is opposing the release of an Onslow County inmate.

James Hill, 77, was sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in 1996, the first time that particular sentence was handed down in the district. But the law changed in 2014, allowing defendants with that sentence to be eligible for a review after 25 years.

Hill was convicted of shooting Normal Watkins, 45, outside of an Onslow County bar in 1995.

“I believe that we have a strong reason to oppose it in light of my recommendation to not be released, as well as Judge Henry’s recommendation not be released. And primarily based upon the facts of the case. I mean, it was a pretty senseless, brutal killing,” Lee said.

The case will now go before the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission for a final review.

Below is the full letter.