CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New details are becoming publicly available in the 1990 cold-case murder of Kim Thomas.

Less than two hours before the end of the year, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) released DNA evidence following a judge’s order last March.

On July 27, 1990, officials say the then-32-year-old Kim Thomas was found dead inside her Cotswold home.

Authorities report that Thomas’ husband, Edward Friedland, was originally charged with her murder four years after her death; however, those charges were later dropped without prejudice.

In November 2022, CMPD reported DNA collected from, Marion Gales, a suspect in another murder matching Thomas’ case.

