Dogs involved in deadly attack will be euthanized, won’t be returned to owners, Garner police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police announced Monday that two dogs that killed a child last month and injured her mother will be euthanized and not returned to their owners.

On April 27, Jayden Henderson and her mother were attacked by two pit bulls, Blitzen and Athena, at a home on Roan Drive.

Jayden was killed in the attack and her mother suffered serious injuries.

The dogs were seized and taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter.

Last week, the dogs’ owners applied for a dangerous animal permit that would allow the animals to return home.

But Garner’s police chief said that won’t happen.

“We believe that the dogs are just too dangerous to be allowed to be returned to their owners,” said Chief Joe Binns. “After reviewing all the information, the attack appeared to occur without warning or provocation. Allowing the dogs to be released would create a substantial and unnecessary danger to the public.”

The owners can appeal the decision to a Superior Court judge, Binns said.

The dogs will remain at the animal shelter until 60 days from when they were seized. At that point, they will be euthanized.

Jayden and her mom were said to be helping care for two pit bulls while the owners were out of town. The attack happened in the dogs’ backyard.