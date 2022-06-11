KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded Friday night to a domestic assault call and arrested a suspect in the process.

John Briscoe, 52, of Kinston was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear, illegal discharge within the city limits and resisting a public officer. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under an unspecified secured bond.

Police responded to the 600 block of East Washington Avenue on Friday at 11:40 p.m. after getting a call that a man had threatened a woman with a gun and had fired it inside the home. Officers tried to make contact with Briscoe, who did not cooperate, leading to a standoff after Briscoe barricaded himself inside the home.

The Kinston Police Department SWAT Team was called in to assist and, after negotiations, Briscoe surrendered.

A search of the home led to the location of the gun officials said was used.