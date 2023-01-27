NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday.

John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served outstanding felony probation violation warrants. He was jailed in Craven County under an $88,000 secured bond.

The traffic stop happened on N.C. Hwy. 55. After K9 Echo alerted them during the search, deputies located methamphetamine, pills, and a Schedule VI controlled substance.