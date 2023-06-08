GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s possible that you may have heard tires screeching and engines revving in your area recently.

Drag racing in residential areas has picked up since the unofficial start to the summer season began. Drag racing is a type of motor racing in which cars or motorcycles compete with each other to do tricks, and of course, race. Experts said that these races can be dangerous for residents and drivers.

“Illegal street racing is speeding on steroids, they’re behaviors that can have tragic consequences, we’re talking about people that are exceeding speeds of one hundred miles per hour, many times in residential areas,” said Tiffany Wright, Director of Public Relations for AAA of the Carolinas.

Greenville police said to contact them right away if you see or hear drag racing in your area.