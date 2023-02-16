HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged the driver of a vehicle after they said she collided with a bicyclist Wednesday morning.

Beatrice Cosans of Havelock was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired. Her first court appearance is set for March 16.

Police said they responded to McCotter Boulevard on Wednesday to a call of a vehicle striking a bicyclist. They found Tariq Ballinger, 23, of Havelock with significant injuries. He was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He was listed in critical condition at the last report by Havelock police.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the crash, contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212.