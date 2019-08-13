Driver charged in fatal, 3-vehicle crash in Craven County

A driver has been charged in a fatal, 3-vehicle crash that killed one person on U.S. 17 in Craven County on Sunday.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that Justin Williams, age 36, of Ernul, was driving a vehicle northbound on U.S. 17, just north of Bridgeton, when he crossed the median, sideswiped one southbound vehicle, then crashed into a second vehicle traveling southbound.
Deputies said the driver of one of the southbound vehicles, 29-year-old Joshua Thomas of New Bern, died at the scene.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol said charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and wreckless driving, are pending against Williams.
Visitation for Joshua Thomas will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, located at 2015 Neuse Boulevard in New Bern.
You can read Joshua Thomas’s full obituary here.
