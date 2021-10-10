Driver charged in wreck that killed 1, injured 3 at restaurant in Siler City

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver has been charged after his SUV crashed into a restaurant and parking lot, killing one person and injuring three others Friday afternoon in Siler City, police said Saturday.

Police said that a 64-year-old man died at the scene, but his identity was not released Saturday. A 77-year-old woman was airlifted to UNC-Hospital in Chapel Hill in serious condition, a news release said.

Two others were also injured around 1:10 p.m. when an SUV went into Johnson’s Drive-In parking lot, collided with people, and then crashed into the building, located on U.S. 64 by E. Raleigh Street, police said.

John Salvatore Graviano in a photo from Chatham County officials

John Salvatore Graviano, 60, of Siler City, who police said was the driver involved, is facing several charges after the wreck.

In a news release Saturday, police described how the deadly crash happened.

The wreck happened as Graviano was driving west on E. Eleventh Street (U.S. 64) but instead crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn onto E. Raleigh Street from E. Eleventh Street, police said.

After colliding with that vehicle, the driver continued into oncoming traffic lanes before exiting the road on the left side into the grass on the east side of Johnson’s parking lot, the news release said.

The driver then entered the parking lot and collided with the pedestrians who were gathered waiting for food, police said.

The SUV then hit the building. Police did not say what triggered Garviano to cross the centerline.

The two other injured people are a 39-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man.

Graviano is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving left of center, police said. He was released on a $1,000 bond with a court date set for Dec. 22 in Chatham County District Court.