CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County bus driver has been cited by troopers and suspended from her job after 11 students were injured in a school bus crash Monday afternoon near Clayton, officials said.

Nikita Holder, 48, was driving 31 students from Cleveland High School when the wreck happened in the 500 block of Polenta Road, just east of the school, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and school system officials said.

Holder was driving the bus west on Polenta Road when the bus traveled off the road to the right, troopers said.

“The driver then overcorrected and came back onto the road. The bus crossed over the centerline and then overturned,” the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Holder, who is based at Cleveland High School, has been working for Johnston County Schools since Jan. 20, 2009, according to a spokeswoman from the school district.

Holder is a school nutrition assistant and bus driver but is currently suspended from driving, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Troopers said Holder was cited for failure to maintain control.

Holder was taken to WakeMed Raleigh with serious injuries while one student was taken to WakeMed Raleigh.

Several other students who had possible injuries were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol said other injuries were minor and the uninjured students were taken back to the high school.