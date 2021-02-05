Driver cuts-off vehicle, female passenger gets shot on Harnett County road, officials say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that seriously injured a woman, as well as another shooting that could be connected, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a female passenger was shot sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday morning after the driver of the vehicle she was riding in cut off another driver on Bragg Street near Spring Avenue.

The driver told deputies that she cut-off a driver and then that driver pulled beside her vehicle and fired a shot, hitting the passenger.

Officials said the driver then drove to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to get her passenger medical attention. Neither the driver nor the passenger called 911 following the shooting.

The woman who was shot is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Although badly injured, she is currently in stable condition.

About 8 hours later, around 9 a.m., a business on N. Main Street, near where the shooting occurred, called the sheriff’s office to report that a bullet had entered their business, officials said. Deputies responded and found multiple shell casings in the area.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating both shootings and said the shootings could be connected but that hasn’t been confirmed at this point.

Authorities did not release any information regarding any suspect(s) or the suspect’s vehicle.