CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A middle school student has been hospitalized with minor injuries following a hit-and-run Thursday morning at a southwest Charlotte school bus stop.

The incident happened at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the corner of Arborgate Drive and East Arrowood Road, authorities tell Queen City News.

CMPD said a large white SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the middle school student as the child ran across the street. The student was taken to Atrium Health CMC for treatment.

The SUV, which was reported stolen, did not stop and fled the scene, CMPD said. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered, however, the suspect remains at large at this time.

A video was sent to QCN on Thursday from a driver who said there was “some confusion in the area” prior to the hit-and-run involving the student.

The video shows the school bus pulled over, with at least one person walking across the street, while the stop sign, crossing arm and caution lights are not on, and expressed some concern for the initial response.

The video, according to the viewer, was from right after the incident and before police arrived.

“The stop arms of the bus were not in operation,” CMPD confirmed to QCN.

“If their bus pulls up and waves at them and tells them to come on, but if their lights aren’t on and their crossing arm isn’t out, what are they supposed to do?,” asked the viewer, who wished to remain anonymous.

The video shows vehicles slowly moving through the area as a group of people are observed standing together on the other side of the road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said officials “are looking into the procedures that occurred at this stop.”

Students on CMS bus No. 1627 were moved to CMS bus No. 1027. Both CMS and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were at the scene Thursday morning.