Drug arrest made in Craven County after citizen complaints

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County woman was arrested and is facing drug-related charges after citizen complaints led to a search of a residence by deputies.

Donna Kay Salgado, also known as Donna Henries, was arrested and charged with felonious possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest came after the search of a home on Old Vanceboro Road.

Deputies said they recovered four grams of heroin, scales and various other drug packing materials.