DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested after a drug deal resulted in one man shooting another.

On Wednesday, Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 400 Daugherty Road in Dover in reference to a shooting at a home. Investigators determined one man was assaulted at the home when he went to purchase drugs. The man returned and fired multiple shots inside the home with a rifle, kicking in a door in the process.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The shooter, Kevin Lee Garris, 44, of Loftin Farm Road in Dover, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling.

The homeowner, James Alan Tyson, 36, of Daugherty Road in Dover was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for selling a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.