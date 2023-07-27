KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect on drug-related charges after a two-month investigation.

Carlos Earl Field, 33, of Hookerton, was arrested Wednesday at a home on Caswell Street in Kinston. Investigators seized more than two ounces of heroin from Field at the home.

The sheriff’s office narcotics unit, the LCSO SCARR unit and the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit arrested Field following an investigation that began two months ago, officials said. The investigation was conducted by the LCSO and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Field was charged with the following and given a secured bond for all the charges: