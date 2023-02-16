GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A drug investigation that began in November 2022 led to the recent arrest of a Greenville man.

On Wednesday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Patrol Division deputies arrested Di’quavia Trevez Knight, 25, of Greenville. The arrest happened after the Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on NC Hwy. 264 near Rams Horn Road.

Knight was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under the following charges: trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Knight remains in Custody under a $1 million secured bond.