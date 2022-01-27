Drug investigation leads to arrest of two suspects in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrests following an investigation into drug activity.

On Jan. 12, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Alydia Wojeski, 24, of 1308 E. Walnut St., Apt. B in Goldsboro and Yako McKnight, 26, of 1003 Candlewood Drive in Kinston.

Wojeski was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation, Conspiracy to Traffick in Methamphetamine with McKnight, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Adderall pills a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana.

McKnight was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation, Conspiracy to Traffick in Methamphetamine with Wojeski and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana.

Wojeski was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond. McKnight was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Investigators said they learned from an ongoing methamphetamine investigation that Wojeski and McKnight were suppling people in Beaufort County with meth. A traffic stop led to the search of a vehicle both were in at the time. Approximately 73 grams of meth, 48 grams of marijuana, 38 Adderall pills, digital scales, plastic bags and $2086 in money was found.