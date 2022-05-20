WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-month operation within Martin County has led to the arrest of at least 18 people, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Williamston Police Department conducted the operation over several months. Officials said they also received help with concerned citizens “to take large amounts of illegal substances off our streets and make cases against those who profit from their illegal trade.”
The NC State Bureau of Investigation also participated in the investigations.
Bonds ranged from $1,000 to two suspects held on $300,000 each and one held at $1 million.
Below are those arrested along with their charges.
Shawnee Uniqua Lawrence
B/F, DOB: 07-31-1992
303 Martin Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Gregory Donnell Williams
B/M, DOB: 06-04-1974
303 Martin Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Keith Lee Lawrence
B/M, DOB: 11-06-1987
1124 Creek Drive, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana (3 counts)
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
Bond: $3,500.00 secured
Isis Iyalana Belcher
B/F, DOB: 03-19-2003
1124 Creek Drive, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
Bond: Custody Release / Non-secure
Jasmine Marie Dowling
B/F, DOB: 03-02-1995
120 Harris Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
III Controlled Substances (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
III Controlled Substances within 1,000 ft. of a School
(2 counts)
Bond: $7,500.00 secured
Roberta Lee Reason
W/F, DOB: 08-21-1980
209 Williams Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
II Controlled Substances
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
IV Controlled Substances
-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
(2 counts)
Bond: $15,000.00 secured
Quentin Antonio Speller
B/M, DOB: 08-29-1982
110 West Grandy Street, Windsor
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana within 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $10,000.00 secured
Cody Austin Gurganus
W/M, DOB: 07-20-1990
1714 Main Street, Jamesville
Charges:
-Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Bari Nicole Bundy
W/F, DOB: 08-07-1985
1684 View Nicholson Road, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $2,500.00 secured
Taylor Sherrod Everett
B/M, DOB: 11-28-1994
2511 South Memorial Drive, Greenville
Charges:
-Trafficking in MDMA (4 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver MDMA
(5 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana
Bond: $1,000,000.00 secured
Curtis Antron Moore
B/M, DOB: 12-15-1991
115 Anne Street, Plymouth
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $25,000.00 secured
Bandon Alan Moore
W/M, DOB: 02-08-1988
2124 Reason Road, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Tyrik Cornell Bunch
B/M, DOB: 11-18-2001
216 Willow Acres, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)
Bond: $75,000.00 secured
Nicole Annette Perkins
B/F, DOB: 02-23-1975
306 South Biggs Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
II Controlled Substances (3 counts)
-Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
within 1000 ft. of a School (3 counts)
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
(3 counts)
Bond: $300,000.00 secured
Devonte Lama Barnes
B/M, DOB: 05-02-1992
266 West Pine Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
II Controlled Substances (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
-Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
within 1000 ft. of a School (4 counts)
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
(2 counts)
Bond: $300,000.00 secured
Lloyd Matthew Bethea
B/M, DOB: 04-13-1975
708 West Hyman Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
II Controlled Substances (3 counts)
-Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
within 1000 ft. of a Childcare Center (3 counts)
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
Bond: $20,000.00 secured
William Edward Connell
W/M, DOB: 08-06-1946
23323 US Hwy 64, Jamesville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule
II Controlled Substances
Bond: $1,000.00 secured
Au’mau’vion Shiy’trell Watford
B/M, DOB: 11-01-1994
112 Lee Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
(3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a Park
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $75,000.00 secured