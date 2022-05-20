WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-month operation within Martin County has led to the arrest of at least 18 people, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Williamston Police Department conducted the operation over several months. Officials said they also received help with concerned citizens “to take large amounts of illegal substances off our streets and make cases against those who profit from their illegal trade.”

The NC State Bureau of Investigation also participated in the investigations.

Bonds ranged from $1,000 to two suspects held on $300,000 each and one held at $1 million.

Below are those arrested along with their charges.

Au’mau’vion Watford

Bara Bundy

Brandon Moore

Cody Gurganus

Curtis Antron Moore

Devonte Barnes

Gregory Williams

Isis Belcher

Jasmine Dowling

Keith Lawrence

Lloyd Bethea

Nicole Perkins

Quentin Speller

Roberta Reason

Shawnee Lawrence

Taylor Everett

Tyrik Bunch

William Connell

(Above photos from Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

Shawnee Uniqua Lawrence

B/F, DOB: 07-31-1992

303 Martin Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Gregory Donnell Williams

B/M, DOB: 06-04-1974

303 Martin Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Keith Lee Lawrence

B/M, DOB: 11-06-1987

1124 Creek Drive, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana (3 counts)

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Bond: $3,500.00 secured

Isis Iyalana Belcher

B/F, DOB: 03-19-2003

1124 Creek Drive, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Bond: Custody Release / Non-secure

Jasmine Marie Dowling

B/F, DOB: 03-02-1995

120 Harris Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

III Controlled Substances (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

III Controlled Substances within 1,000 ft. of a School

(2 counts)

Bond: $7,500.00 secured

Roberta Lee Reason

W/F, DOB: 08-21-1980

209 Williams Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

II Controlled Substances

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

IV Controlled Substances

-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

(2 counts)

Bond: $15,000.00 secured

Quentin Antonio Speller

B/M, DOB: 08-29-1982

110 West Grandy Street, Windsor

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana within 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $10,000.00 secured

Cody Austin Gurganus

W/M, DOB: 07-20-1990

1714 Main Street, Jamesville

Charges:

-Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Bari Nicole Bundy

W/F, DOB: 08-07-1985

1684 View Nicholson Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $2,500.00 secured

Taylor Sherrod Everett

B/M, DOB: 11-28-1994

2511 South Memorial Drive, Greenville

Charges:

-Trafficking in MDMA (4 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver MDMA

(5 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana

Bond: $1,000,000.00 secured

Curtis Antron Moore

B/M, DOB: 12-15-1991

115 Anne Street, Plymouth

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $25,000.00 secured

Bandon Alan Moore

W/M, DOB: 02-08-1988

2124 Reason Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Tyrik Cornell Bunch

B/M, DOB: 11-18-2001

216 Willow Acres, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)

Bond: $75,000.00 secured

Nicole Annette Perkins

B/F, DOB: 02-23-1975

306 South Biggs Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

II Controlled Substances (3 counts)

-Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

within 1000 ft. of a School (3 counts)

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

(3 counts)

Bond: $300,000.00 secured

Devonte Lama Barnes

B/M, DOB: 05-02-1992

266 West Pine Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

II Controlled Substances (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

-Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

within 1000 ft. of a School (4 counts)

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

(2 counts)

Bond: $300,000.00 secured

Lloyd Matthew Bethea

B/M, DOB: 04-13-1975

708 West Hyman Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

II Controlled Substances (3 counts)

-Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

within 1000 ft. of a Childcare Center (3 counts)

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Bond: $20,000.00 secured

William Edward Connell

W/M, DOB: 08-06-1946

23323 US Hwy 64, Jamesville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule

II Controlled Substances

Bond: $1,000.00 secured

Au’mau’vion Shiy’trell Watford

B/M, DOB: 11-01-1994

112 Lee Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

(3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a Park

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $75,000.00 secured