Drug trafficking investigation leads to Greenville man arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man was arrested on drug and firearm charges following a search warrant.

On May 10, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded a long-term investigation into the illegal trafficking of heroin in the city of Greenville and the Belvoir community.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence located at 2150 Papa’s Place in Greenville. During the search, detectives said they located and seized approximately one pound of marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, two hydraulic presses designed to prepare, package, and repackage controlled substances, and a handgun. Over 27 grams of heroin were recovered during the investigation.

Additional substances recovered during the investigation are pending lab analysis.

Terry Dwayne Green, 37, was arrested and faces the following charges:

Manufacturing a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Manufacturing a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Green was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $300,000 bond.