Drug, weapons charges issued during Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office enforcement operation

Darius Capone Hazzell (right, top photo) and Bernard Jones with guns and drugs seized by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photos)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Major Crimes Unit made several arrests between Jan. 19-22 as part of an enforcement operation.

Deputies worked to make arrests and remove illegally possessed weapons and drugs from the Old River Road area of Greenville. Deputies seized several guns and drugs from multiple individuals, some who were juveniles. Charges were issued as follows:

Darius Capone Hazell, 28, Greenville

Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana

Maintaining a Vehicle/Place for Controlled Substances

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Arrested. Released on $10,000 secured bond.

Bernard Jones, 45, Greenville

Arrested on an Outstanding Warrant for Arrest for Felony Probation Violation

Remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Currell Roberson, 19, Greenville

Citation Issued: Simple Possession of Marijuana

Citation Issued: Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Joey Rapahel Wiggins, 30, Greenville

Citation Issued: Simple Possession of Marijuana

Citation Issued: No Operators License

Hisan Roberson, 18, Greenville

Citation Issued: Simple Possession of Marijuana

LaQuan Benjamin Moore, 44, Greenville

Citation Issued: Driving While License Revoked

Citation Issued: Possession of Open Container

Arrested on an Outstanding Order for Arrest for Failure to Appear on Charges of Driving While Impaired

Remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Kenya J. Jackson, 24, Greenville

Citation Issued: Failure to Stop for Stop Sign

Citation Issued: Simple Possession of Marijuana

Jemyus Barnhill, 18, Greenville

Citation Issued: Simple Possession of Marijuana

Juvenile Male 1

Possessed a Loaded Handgun

Possessed Marijuana

Charges are pending.

Juvenile Male 2

Possessed a Loaded Handgun

Charges are pending.

Juvenile Male 3

Possessed a Stolen Handgun

Possessed a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Possessed Marijuana

Fled from Deputies Pursuant to a Traffic Stop

Charges are pending.