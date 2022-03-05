Drugs hidden in grass bundles intercepted at North Carolina prison (NCDPS)

WINDSOR, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempt to disguise contraband by covering it in grass didn’t go as planned for smugglers at a North Carolina prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

On Thursday morning, officers at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor saw 17 bundles wrapped in grass inside the fence.

When investigators opened the bundles, they found 60 Suboxone strips, 1 pound 5 ounces of marijuana, 19 phones and chargers, 206 cigarettes, 38 cigars, 14 ounces of loose tobacco, rolling papers, a vape pen, lighters, a wrench, hex bits and two bags of gummy worms.

“The camouflage stood out,” the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a post on Facebook. “… #NotOnMyWatch.”

No word on any charges.