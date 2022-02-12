Duke doctor among 2 arrested after fight at PNC Arena leaves Raleigh officer needing 10+ stitches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight after an Imagine Dragons concert Thursday in Raleigh left a police officer needing at least 10 stitches and two men — one of whom is a Duke University doctor — behind bars, records showed.

According to a warrant, Frank Sutton Jr., 51, and Kenneth Beckham, 52, both of Raleigh, were refusing to leave the arena Thursday night.

Raleigh police officers intervened after the two refused instructions from PNC Arena event staff to leave. Sutton’s arrest warrant said that he assaulted a sergeant, who ended up needing 10-15 stitches.

Beckham pushed the sergeant who was trying to arrest Sutton, a warrant said.

Duke University confirmed that Sutton, an anesthesiologist, was still employed as of Friday.

Sutton was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer causing serious injury, resisting a public officer, and second-degree trespassing. Beckham was charged with assaulting a government official, resisting a public officer, and second-degree trespassing.

Per their release conditions, neither is allowed to go back to PNC Arena.