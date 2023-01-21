ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two suspects for their roles in multiple armed robberies, including Target and a pizza restaurant.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated several larcenies and breaking and entering calls in the northwestern area of the city.

On Monday at 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a breaking and entering call to Target at 731 Sutters Creek Blvd. in reference to a suspect who broke into the store and stole electronics.

While investigating the target robbery, police responded to an alarm call shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Hidden Gems Consignment Shop at 1870 Stone Rose Drive. After arriving, officers found the business damaged and contacted the owner.

While investigating the incident, police found damage minutes later at 12:40 a.m. to Alamos Pizza. Officers found surveillance photos and videos of the suspects and their vehicle.

At 3:16 a.m., police found the suspect vehicle involved in the incidents in the 600 block of Hammond Street. The two occupants of the vehicle were found at a residence and identified as the suspects involved in the incident at Target, police said.

On Tuesday, Tevin Hill, 23, and Laquisha Avent, 26, were each charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, damage to property and felony conspiracy. Hill and Avent were transported to the Nash county Jail with secured bonds.

While continuing to investigate the robberies, Hill posted his $12,000 secured bond. The investigation also revealed both suspects were involved in larcenies on Monday at Conn’s Furniture on North Wesleyan Boulevard and Shoe Carnival at 1452 Jefferys Road.

Hill was additionally charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, attempted breaking and entering, damage to property and felony conspiracy relating to the Gems Consignment Shop, Conn’s Shoe carnival and Amanos Pizza.

Avent was served with additional arrest warrants and has a $25,000 secured bond. Hill was arrested for the additional charge on Friday and was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incidents. They ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).