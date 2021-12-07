Duo jailed on 15+ drug charges after bust in Moore County

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman face a litany of drug and gun charges after police executed a search warrant last week, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Dec. 1, deputies with the sheriff’s office and Robbins police executed a search warrant at a residence along the 200 block of East Salisbury Street. According to a news release, they found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, oxycodone, marijuana, THC wax, two guns, drug paraphernalia, and almost $2,500 in cash.

Tyisha Sinead Shepherd, 29, and Michael Morales, 30 were each charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both were jailed on $175,000 secured bonds.