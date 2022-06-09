MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said an investigation has begun after the body of a man who had been shot to death was found Wednesday morning.

Officials were dispatched to the Dollar General on Rones Chapel Road near Mount Olive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a body lying near the back of the business.

The body was identified later as Delquawn Antonio Newton. He had been shot more than once, officials said.

If anyone has any information or saw anything that may be of help to law enforcement, please contact Det. Matt Braswell with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 296-2150.