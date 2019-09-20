Duplin County deputies trying to find woman wanted for questioning in recent crimes

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a vehicle and a woman wanted for questioning in multiple breaking and entering crimes in the county.



On Wednesday, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on its Facebook page of Barbara Sade Nixon of Jacksonville, NC, and a vehicle registered to her, a white, 2004 Nissan Altima, with NC registration plate of FEJ 3832.



Deputies said they are looking for Nixon to question her, after her vehicle was allegedly seen in the area of multiple breaking and entering crimes in the Pin Hook, Cypress Creek, and Angola Bay areas of Duplin County.





Anyone who finds this vehicle, or who knows where Barbara Sade Nixon is, is asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.



The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the breaking and entering crimes.







