Duplin County man charged with breaking and entering

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Duplin County man has been charged with breaking and entering.

On January 9, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office executed a search at an address in Teachey which was the home of Alberto Ortiz, officials said.

Officials said, inside the home, they located stolen items from breaking and enterings that have occurred in the Teachey, Faison, and Mount Olive areas of Duplin County.

Ortiz became a suspect through numerous leads developed throughout the investigation.

With the assistance of the Duplin County Probation Office, officials were able to locate the address in Teachey where Ortiz was residing.

Ortiz was taken into custody and charged with:

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Probation violations

Ortiz was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 bond.