Duplin County man charged with first-degree rape from 1970s and 1980s

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Duplin County man is charged with first-degree rape from the 1970s and 1980s.

On the date of November 7, 2020, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of an alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old female in Duplin County. Once the investigation began, several other minor-aged victims disclosed during interviews that similar incidents had happened to them at the hands of the same offender, according to officials.

The suspected offender was Delmus Ray Foss Jr., (“Buddy”). Foss was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child during the initial investigation and he was arrested on the charges and placed in Duplin County Jail.

When news of Foss’s arrest was made public there were several victims that came forward to make further reports of sexual assaults against Foss. All of the new allegations came from adults that were reporting sexual assaults from their childhoods in which Foss was the offender. The new disclosures prompted further investigation of Foss.

During the new investigation into Foss, detectives with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office worked with the office of District Attorney Ernie Lee to attempt to build a sufficient case against Foss for the now-adult victims.

One case was determined to have happened over the summer of 1977, and the other was determined to have happened in December of 1984.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Delmus “Buddy” Foss was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, with one count being dated for the 1977 incident and the other dated for the 1984 incident.

Foss had made bond on his prior charges and was again arrested by detectives with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was given a $200,000 bond and placed in the Duplin County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.