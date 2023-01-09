WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department has announced the arrest of a man on multiple child sex crime charges.

Jose Enrique Moradel, 24, was arrested by officers after a lengthy investigation. He was charged with Felonious Statutory Sex Offense with a Child, four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Sexual Battery.

The charges come after an allegation made by a 12-year-old of incidents that occurred over a period of time.

There was no additional information on bond or where he was placed after his arrest.