Duplin County man facing murder charges after Wednesday shooting

BEULAVILLEL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on murder charges.

Officials said they responded on Wednesday to a shooting on Hunting Club Road near Pink Hill. A short time later, they received another call that a man had just arrived at an address in Lynn Court in Beulaville. He had been shot and was unresponsive.

Duplin County Deputies responded to both locations, secured them as crime scenes and began an investigation. It was believed that the two reported calls were related, due to the locations being in close proximity to each other.

Officials arrested Jered Grady after learning of an incident between him and Zachary Woody at Hunting Club Road. Deputies said as Woody was leaving the home, Grady shot at his vehicle. Woody was hit and later died.

Grady was charged with an open count of Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. He was placed in the Duplin County Jail under no bond and was placed under a $250,000.00 secured bond for the Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.