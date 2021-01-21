Duplin County man facing several sex-related charges against children

ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County man who lives in the Albertson area was arrested Tuesday and is facing several sexual-related charges against children.
Rene Zuncin, 61, was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following:
- Four counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense
- Five counts of indecent liberties with a child
- One count of assault on a child under twelve
- One count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
The sheriff’s office received a report of inappropriate activity between Zuncin and a 10-year-old family member on Jan. 11. Officials received information from family members under age 12 of inappropriate sexual activities, leading to the arrest.
Zuncin was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $2 million secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.