Duplin County man facing several sex-related charges against children

ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County man who lives in the Albertson area was arrested Tuesday and is facing several sexual-related charges against children.

Rene Zuncin, 61, was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following:

Four counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense

Five counts of indecent liberties with a child

One count of assault on a child under twelve

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

The sheriff’s office received a report of inappropriate activity between Zuncin and a 10-year-old family member on Jan. 11. Officials received information from family members under age 12 of inappropriate sexual activities, leading to the arrest.

Zuncin was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $2 million secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.