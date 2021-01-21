Duplin County man facing two charges of indecent liberties with child

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Delmus “Buddy” Foss, 63, of Kenansville was taken into custody by deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.He was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 7, officials received a report of inappropriate activity between Foss and a 6-year-old family member. Detectives received information from individuals, including close family members, which led to the arrest.