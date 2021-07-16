Duplin County man held under no bond in murder of woman

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County man has been charged with the murder of a woman earlier this week.

Victor Thomas Parker Jr., 58, of Magnolia, is charged in the shooting death of Tammy Jane James, 53. He is being held in the Duplin County Jail under no bond.

Deputies responded to a home in Magnolia on Wednesday around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a woman who had been shot. Investigators said James was transported to a local hospital but later died of her injuries.

Parker was quickly identified as the shooter and was arrested and charged with murder.