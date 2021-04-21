Duplin County man who confessed to shooting facing several charges

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who confessed to shooting another man.

Deputies responded to a vehicle accident on April 12 at South Dobson Chapel Road near Kenansville. Officials found the man, who was not identified, had been shot. An investigation revealed there had been an altercation that had resulted in one victim being critical.

Investigators determined Andrew Williams was directly involved. He was found in possession of a gun as a convicted felon, which is against the law. Williams subsequently confessed that he was in possession of a gun and he was the shooter.

On Tuesday, Williams was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.