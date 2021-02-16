Duplin County parents charged with child abuse after infant son taken to hospital with several injuries

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County parents were charged with child abuse after their infant son was taken to the hospital with several injuries.

On Monday, February 15, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Department of Social Services that a seven-week-old male infant had been transported by his parents to Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Upon their = arrival at the hospital, medical staff noticed injuries to the child that could not be explained by the parent. Detectives began their investigation and learned that the infant was suffering from multiple severe injuries including bone fractures, head trauma, and extensive bruising to his body.

During the course of the investigation, detectives quickly identified the infant’s parents, 19-year-old Janasia Hutcherson and 18-year-old Malik Hall both of the Kenansville as suspects in the case. The investigation excluded any other person as having caused the injuries to the infant, however, neither parent admitted to causing the injuries either intentionally or accidentally.

Hutcherson and Hall were both charged with one count of child abuse and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.