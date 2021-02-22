Duplin County Sheriff investigating incident that left four people injured

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are investigating an incident that left four people injured.

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding multiple gunshot victims at Thomas Smith Mobile Home Park near Teachey.

The investigation revealed that there had been an altercation that had resulted in at least four victims, three being non-critical and one being critical. One person remains hospitalized at this time.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that 46-year-old Lacy Moore, III of Duplin County was directly involved in the incident at Thomas Smith Mobile Home Park. Moore was in possession of a firearm and was a convicted felon. He confirmed that the firearm was in his possession.

Moore was charged with Possession of a firearm by a felon and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.