ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and other officials were on the scene of a shooting that left a person dead on Monday.

Officials tell WNCT’s Claire Curry they were called to a home on Reyes Verdin Lane off Bennett’s Bridge Road, not far from Albertson, around 3:30 p.m. Emergency responders said an unidentified person was dead following the shooting. Few other details were available as crews were still on the scene gathering evidence.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.