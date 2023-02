MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a homicide they said happened on Friday.

In a post on its Facebook page, officials said they were looking for any information “on the homicide of Michael Sloan Hall that occurred today at 538 West Carroll Street, Magnolia, N.C.”

No further information was available. Contact the Duplin County Sherriff’s Office tip-line at 910-372-9202 or the Sherriff’s Office at 910-296-2150 if you have any details.