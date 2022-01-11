Duplin County teacher facing charges of indecent liberties with student

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher is facing indecent liberties charges after officials with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a case of inappropriate contact with a student.

James Caison Faulkner, 46, is a seventh-grade teacher at Beulaville Elementary School. Officials said the student involved was part of Faulkner’s class. An investigation opened on Nov. 19 about the incident, which officials said involved inappropriate touching to private areas of the child’s body.

Faulkner was arrested and charged on Dec. 17 with four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Student. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and was scheduled to have a court appearance later this week, according to public records.

The Duplin County Board of Education was made aware of the allegations and has fully cooperated with the entire investigation, officials with the sheriff’s office said. It was not indicated whether Faulkner was still a teacher with the school system, whether he had been suspended or fired.

The investigation is ongoing.