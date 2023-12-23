DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Law enforcement leaders are criticizing Durham’s decision to drop its ShotSpotter technology that detected gunfire within a three-mile radius of city limits.

The vote at Monday night’s City Council meeting ended the existence of technology in Durham that’s meant to detect gunfire without a 911 call. For the first time since December of 2022, ShotSpotter is now dark.

Durham County Sheriff, Clarence Birkhead, opposes the City Council’s choice not to extend its ShotSpotter contract, which expired back on Dec. 14.

“It’s disappointing,” Birkhead said. “It’s disappointing in that we in law enforcement need every tool at our disposal to do the job that we’re sworn to do, which is protect our communities.”

ShotSpotter published over 1400 alerts, resulted in 24 arrests and helped officers discover 48 gunshot wounds.

The sheriff calls it a game-changing tool to assist law enforcement and said that the people living in the impacted communities are living in fear of being shot.

Birkhead also said his deputies frequently respond alongside city police to the areas where ShotSpotter was deployed.

“I think somebody’s life may have been saved, yes, but what other resources could we have allocated along the way that would’ve saved that person’s life?” Durham City Council member, Javier Caballero said.

Duke University’s Wilson Center will conduct a three-month evaluation of how ShotSpotter did over the course of the last year.

“It is troubling to think that there are some of us on council who believe that the data is already proven, that it should be in use,” Durham City Council member, DeDreana Freeman said.

“The large number of shots-fired calls do not get reported through 911, overwhelming,” Birkhead said. “And so ShotSpotter was able to fill that gap.”

The City Council voted Shotspotter down, 4 to 2. But the funds are still available for a contract renewal, which is what some community members hope to see in the near future.