DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a parent threaten blow up the school and assault members of the staff.

Around 11:02 a.m., Durham officers responded to a harassment or threats call at C.C. Spaulding Elementary School, police said.

After they arrived, they spoke with staff who informed them that they were on a Zoom meeting with a parent.

The meeting ended and the parent called the school back and made the assault threat. She also said she was going to blow the entire school up with everyone in it, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown but that has since been lifted.

Officers responded to the suspect’s address. That suspect, and parent, has been identified as 26-year-old Taqwana Katrel Raiford, according to Crystal Price of the Durham Police Department. She said police obtained warrants for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property (NCGS 14-277.6).