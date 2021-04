DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested a man Wednesday accused of offering a woman a ride, then raping her at knifepoint in a van, a news release said.

The victim told police that the suspect, 22-year-old Crisman Izaguirre-Ochoa, of Durham, offered her a ride home from a party in early March. She said that he instead drove her behind a business and raped her at knifepoint, the release said.

Izaguirre-Ochoa was given a $750,000 bond and is being held at the Durham County Jail.