DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper D. R. Hudson had already stopped a car on the side of U.S. 15-501, which is a divided four-lane highway in that section.

As Hudson was standing on the driver’s side of the car he stopped, the driver of a Honda Civic was heading south and hit the stopped car in the left rear quarter panel, the news release said.

“After impact, the rotation of the vehicles resulted in Trooper Hudson being struck and hurled into the roadway,” Bethea said in the news release.

Hudson was conscious after the crash and was able to call for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries and later released, Bethea said.

Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough was driving the Honda Civic, the news release said.

She was charged with DWI, careless and reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle.

Cortes was held in the Durham County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond before she was later released, according to arrest records.