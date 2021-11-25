Eastbound I-40 reopens in Wake County after DWI driver causes chain-reaction crash

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 reopened about an hour after a crash caused by a DWI driver closed all lanes near the U.S. 70 interchange Thursday evening.

The chain-reaction crash involved five vehicles. A drunk driver initially ran off the road and into a guardrail, causing others to wreck, according to Trooper Atwell with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was reported just after 6:30 p.m., closed all eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the U.S. 70 interchange. The road later reopened, but traffic was still significantly impacted at 8:15 p.m.

(NCDOT camera image)

The driver who caused the initial crash is expected to face charges, NCSHP said.

A detour took drivers onto U.S. 70 east, all the way to Interstate 95 near Smithfield, then south to reaccess I-40 east near Benson.