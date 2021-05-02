ECU, Greenville police investigating armed robbery near campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and Greenville police were investigating an armed robbery that happened just before midnight Saturday.

Officials said they responded to an armed robbery at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Anderson Street near East 10th Street. The suspects were described as two black males, approximately 5-foot-10, who were wearing all black clothing and black masks.

One of the suspects was armed with a black long gun, possibly a rifle. They left the scene driving a black in color four door Hyundai or Kia-style vehicle with the left brake light burned out. They travelled west on 10th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at (252) 329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.