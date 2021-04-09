ECU police investigating early-morning assault

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University police were investigating an early-morning assault that happened early Friday.

Police said three males approached a person and physically assaulted them at 1:44 a.m. The three males then ran away north on Summit Street. The suspect descriptions are:

  • Male wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt and dark shorts
  • Male wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt and dark pants
  • Male wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at (252) 329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

