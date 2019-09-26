ECU police investigate sexual battery reported on-campus

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina University officials have confirmed that ECU police are investigating the alleged sexual battery of a woman that happened Thursday on the Greenway Connector on part of ECU’s campus.



According to ECU officials, a female, who is not an ECU student, reported that Thursday around 8:20 a.m. a man had touched her buttocks and then ran away from her, as she was on the Greenway Connector behind the ECU Blount Recreational Sports Complex at 9999 Oglesby Drive near Charles Boulevard.

ECU police sent an alert to students and staff about the incident on Thursday morning, encouraging people to “remain aware of their surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.”

Police said the suspect was last seen running west toward Evans Street.

The suspect was described as a young black male, approximately 5’8-6′ with black, medium length hair and glasses.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and was carrying a dark-colored book bag at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect is asked to call ECU Police at 252-328-6787., or you can anonymously report the information to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or you can use the LiveSafe Tips mobile app to anonymously report information to campus police.