GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Police Department is investigating a report of an alleged drink tampering incident involving two people, one which they said led to a sexual assault.

On Tuesday, police said they received a report alleging drink tampering (aggravated assault under the Clery Act) of two people. It led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 20 and the alleged suspect is known to the victim.

“It is unlawful for any person to knowingly distribute any food, beverage, or other eatable or drinkable substance which that person knows to contain any harmful substance,” the ECU Police Department said in a media release. “Sexual assault is always the fault of the perpetrator and never the fault of the victim.

“Do not accept drinks at social gatherings (even if they are pre-packaged beverages). Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.”